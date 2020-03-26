DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Gunsmoke: The Complete Eighteenth Season
by Stuart Galbraith IV
(Note: Reviews of Gunsmoke: The Eighteenth Season and Gunsmoke: The Nineteenth Season are identical. In preparing them I watched at episodes and the extras from both sets.)
Nearing home plate, CBS/Paramount's Eighteenth and Nineteenth of 20 season sets of Gunsmoke (1955-1975) nearly finishes off the classic series. Many wondered if the label would complete the series before the DVD format went kaput, so their determination to see it through deserves our gratitude.
I've been reviewing Gunsmoke sets since the First Season was released in July 2007. The program was so prolific, upwards of 40 episodes per season in its early days, it's been impossible to watch everything in broadcast order. As new sets have been released, I typically watch 7-8 representative episodes then return to where I left off which, at present, is still Gunsmoke during its b...Read the entire review »
The Point (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
Though its creation involved any number of creative powerhouses, this wonderful Blu-ray release of The Point functions basically as another way to say "look at how amazing Harry Nilsson was!" And in fact, this post-Love Generation, humanist, made-for-TV animation movie from 1971 is, while in and of itself quite fantastic, an inarguable testament to how great Harry Nilsson was. Nilsson of course being an under-recognized musical genius, and The Point being a delightful animation time-capsule starring Mike Lookinland as a boy exiled from his town because his body didn't conform to societal norms.
Conceived by Nilsson while hallucinating on LSD, (always a promising start for a kids' cartoon) The Point is a pun on the word (when Nilsson was tripping, he noticed lots of things (fir trees, houses) had points, and wondered what's the point?'). From such a musing cam...Read the entire review »