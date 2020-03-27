DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 26th, 2020
Max and the Junkmen (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
An unusual, beautifully-acted police procedural, Claude Sautet's Max and the Junkmen (Max et les ferrailleurs, 1971) amazingly had no U.S. release at all until 2012, at which time many reviewers compared (and contrasted) it favorably to the somewhat similar later work of director Jean-Pierre Melville. Sautet's superb Classe tous risques (1960) is probably his best-known work, with maybe the romantic drama C sar and Rosalie (1972) coming in second. But Max and the Junkmen is a real find that deserves a wider audience, and I've long wanted to see The Things of Life (Les Choses de la vie, 1970), another Sautet collaboration with Junkmen stars Michel Piccoli and Romy Schneider that sounds equally fine.
The picture's cri
Endless Night (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Endless Night, directed by Sidney Gilliat in 1972 (the director's final feature film) adapts the 1967 novel of the same name by famed mystery/thriller author Agatha Christie. The story introduces us to Michael Rogers (Hywel Bennett), an ambitious young man who wants nothing more in life than to be fabulously wealthy and take ownership of Gipsy's Acre, a beautiful spot of land in the countryside. In order to make his fantasy a reality, he winds up marring a young woman named Ellie Thomsen (Hayley Mills), who comes from very rich stock indeed. In fact, Ellie has just become a legal adult and is no longer under the thumb of her stepmother, Cora (Lois Maxwell), and Cora's greedy husband Reuben (Peter Bowles). It also doesn't hurt things much, for Michael, the Ellie is an heiress.
Regardless, their marriage seems quite sound at first and they seem quite happy to pay h
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
by Jesse Skeen
Back in DVD's glory days, when stores were overflowing with them, you would often have to watch out for so-called "music" discs that were actually not authorized by the artists and didn't include any music from them- instead just containing interviews of anyone remotely associated that they could find. Many of these discs were about the Beatles- in fact some of the very first budget titles out were "Alf Bicknell's Beatles Diary" and "Beatles Celebration". Today the supply of discs in stores is not as plentiful, but a few of these titles still make it out. Checking out "Made on Merseyside" I was expecting it to be that sort of disc, but I've had enough long-time interest in the Beatles that it might still be worth watching.
This focuses on the very early years of the grou