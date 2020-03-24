DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 23rd, 2020
Boyz N the Hood (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
Director John Singleton passed away last April at the age of 51. Nearly three decades earlier, he released the excellent Boyz N the Hood, just months after graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. The film went on to gross $57.5 million at the American box office and brought worldwide attention to the lives and struggles of Los Angeles' young, inner-city residents. Singleton's film spotlighted a group of people rarely featured in the era's coming-of-age stories, and it also provided the perspective of the residents effected by a type of violence usually only discussed by outsiders. Featuring career-defining performances from Cuba Gooding Jr., Laurence Fishburne and Ice Cube, Boyz N the Hood is Singleton's best film, and one whose themes and message resonate loudly nearly thirty years later.
A Hidden Life (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
One of the difficulties these days about trying to watch films at home while everyone is sitting home and trying to avoid airborne pandemics is that when you have a young child, the task of watching one more geared to the grown-ups is a difficult task. Even for a film like Frozen II, it took a couple of days to get through, because there's the balance to strike of entertaining your child so you can do things, but not so much so that drool puddles form around him when he's watching a movie ro television. And I don't think he's ready for three-hour art films yet, so the challenge is even harder!
The Grudge (2020) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
