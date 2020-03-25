DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 24th, 2020
Uncut Gems (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:
I Googled how much it would be to score an adrenaline shot to the heart from the black market, and no matter how you slice it, you're looking at least a thousands bucks. A Blu-ray copy of Uncut Gems, on the other hand, is a solid $19.99. I think that's a better deal if you're looking for an anxiety-ridden, manic ride that grips you from the first minute and doesn't let go until the last. Writer/directors Josh and Benny Safdie have established a reputation for themselves as the enfents terrible auteurs of raw and gritty drama/thrillers that show an unvarnished look at the dregs of society, established in the terrific indie-real aesthetic of Heaven Knows What and Good Time.
Good Time itself, a hectic single-night adventure of a low-rent criminal (A great performance by Robert Pattinson) struggling to score cash to get his brother out o...Read the entire review »
Ten Commandments Digibook (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movies:
Before we get to the movies and the extras, I want to point out that the three Blu-ray discs that come with this package are the exact same ones that were part of the giant Limited Edition Gift Set. Everything, down to the exact transfers and extras in the discs, is the same. This package just doesn't include any of the shiny stuff that came with the gift set, but does offer a spiffy booklet with various essays and information about the films. So if you'd like an alternate take on the films, the transfers, and the extras, you can read Adam Tyner's review here.
The Ten Commandments (1956): The 1950s was the decade of over-indulgent historical epics that cost more than the budget of every studio film made in the 1930s. Cecil B. Demille's giant retelling of the exodus story ...Read the entire review »
Richard Jewell (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
You know you're getting older when memorable tragedies like the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta occurred nearly 25 years ago. I remember being shocked that someone would want to disrupt a unifying event like the Olympic Games, and recalled the horrifying Oklahoma City bombing that occurred just over a year prior. I remember hearing the name Richard Jewell and understood that he went from hero to suspect in that bombing. I had not thought about that man for many years, until I saw the preview for Clint Eastwood's latest theatrical film, which adopts Jewell's name as its title. A solitary, underperforming loner who lived with his mother in an apartment outside Atlanta, Jewell was on duty as a security guard at the Olympic Games when he discovered a suspicious backpack that ultimately was found to contain several pipe bombs. Jewell's quick call to evacuate ...Read the entire review »