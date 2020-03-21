DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 20th, 2020
The Wizard (Collector's Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner
I love The Wizard. It's so bad.
In case Lucas (Jackey Vinson) and his Power Glove didn't tip you off, we're not talking about an "alakazam!" type of wizard here; more the "he's making the jump, it's his second time through, and he hasn't even taken a hit yet!"-in-Ninja-Gaiden variety. Not that anyone would believe young Jimmy (Luke Edwards) would be capable...Read the entire review »
FROZEN 2 4K (no digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
After seeing the first Frozen gross north of a billion dollars in worldwide box office, Disney's second bite at the apple was an inevitable one. And a lot of us afind ourselves in different positions than we did in 2013; the people from the first one have gone on to do other things, I've become a Dad, so now I have a little closer ear to the ground. But the film came out a few months back and made another pot of money and since then, the magical coronavirus has put everyone close to home, so now Disney has decided to push the film to its streaming service now, a couple of weeks after hitting video, so people can find things to do. It was a little hard for me to watch it with my kid, because of work things and other things, but we finally made it, so I guess a cure for the virus can't be far behind!
Jennifer Lee re...Read the entire review »
Kansas City (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:
I always have a good time listening to Robert Altman's audio commentaries. He was an open hearted conversationalist when it came to discussing his films, so listening to him while his movie plays on feels like more of a hangout than a lecture. His commentary on Kansas City is especially delightful. Since he grew up in the real Kansas City, he had a personal connection to this film, which comes through as he regales the audience with memories and cultural norms of the time period, a lot of which made it into the movie. As engaging as his commentary is, Altman's nostalgia for his hometown might have kept Kansas City from ending up as one of his best "slice of Americana" ensemble dramas, like Nashville and Short Cuts, resulting in a halfway satisfying mid-tier Altman that should work as a decent addition for completionists, but isn't very mem...Read the entire review »