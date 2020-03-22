DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, March 21st, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Czech filmmaker Karl Zeman (1910-1989) made movies like no other. Combining live-action with every form of special effect available, including stop-motion models and cutouts, his films approach the medium in a manner almost alien to audiences weaned solely on Hollywood films. More now than ever, Hollywood's big-studio, effects-heavy movies operate from a stylization of photo-realism, visual effects designed to recreate a kind of believable reality. It's not realism, as today's CGI-laden movies casually ignore basic laws of science in these recreations of reality: mass, gravity, sound effects in airless space, etc. But for most audiences, these movies look real.

Conversely, to a greater or lesser degree, Zeman's movies are emphatically unreal. They're droll and wryly amusing, but character and story are less important than an all-pervasive stylization, an all-encompassing look that facilitates