DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 17th, 2020

Queen & Slim (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM: As I mentioned in my review of Ford v Ferrari, I have been lousy at getting to the theater of late. When I started watching Queen & Slim on 4K Ultra HD I was surprised at the events that unfolded. I had an idea of the film in my head, but this is certainly not the film I was expecting. If I figure out what movie I was confusing it for, I will let you guys know. The movie I got is nicely acted and shot, with music and a vibe that reminds me a bit of Craig Brewer's Hustle & Flow, albeit with a more somber and controversial subject matter. After an awkward Tinder date, Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) drives home his date, defense attorney Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith). They are stopped by a police officer, and the situa...Read the entire review »