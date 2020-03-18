DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 17th, 2020
Mo' Better Blues (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
<small>NOTE: The images accompanying this review are promotional stills that do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.</small>
Mo' Better Blues is the 1990 follow-up to Spike Lee's commercial breakthrough Do the Right Thing. It's a lesser-known effort from Lee, and that's mostly understandable. Rather than build on the epic canvas of Do the Right Thing, he seems to be retreating to familiar themes. With its story of a self-involved jazz trumpeter who can't pick between two ladies, Mo' Better Blues often feels like a less narratively ambitious, gender-switched <a...Read the entire review »
Queen & Slim (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
As I mentioned in my review of Ford v Ferrari, I have been lousy at getting to the theater of late. When I started watching Queen & Slim on 4K Ultra HD I was surprised at the events that unfolded. I had an idea of the film in my head, but this is certainly not the film I was expecting. If I figure out what movie I was confusing it for, I will let you guys know. The movie I got is nicely acted and shot, with music and a vibe that reminds me a bit of Craig Brewer's Hustle & Flow, albeit with a more somber and controversial subject matter. After an awkward Tinder date, Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) drives home his date, defense attorney Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith). They are stopped by a police officer, and the situa...Read the entire review »