DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

John M. Stahl's 1945 picture Leave Her To Heaven, based on the novel by Ben Ames Williams, opens with a simple scene wherein a man named Richard Harland (Cornel Wilde) strikes up a conversation with a beautiful woman sitting near him on the train. This woman, Ellen Berent (Gene Tierney), is reading Harland's latest book, though she doesn't realize she's sitting next to the author. At any rate, they hit it off and as luck would have it, they're both off to the same ranch for a little rest and relaxation. He's going there to work on his next book, and she's going there to connect with her family and scatter her father's ashes at a place that meant a lot to the two of them.

Before you know it, Richard and Ellen have fallen fast in love. She's no longer wearing the ring she wore when they first met, and it isn't long before they've decided to get married. It's an imp...Read the entire review »