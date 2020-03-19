DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
Leave Her to Heaven (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
John M. Stahl's 1945 picture Leave Her To Heaven, based on the novel by Ben Ames Williams, opens with a simple scene wherein a man named Richard Harland (Cornel Wilde) strikes up a conversation with a beautiful woman sitting near him on the train. This woman, Ellen Berent (Gene Tierney), is reading Harland's latest book, though she doesn't realize she's sitting next to the author. At any rate, they hit it off and as luck would have it, they're both off to the same ranch for a little rest and relaxation. He's going there to work on his next book, and she's going there to connect with her family and scatter her father's ashes at a place that meant a lot to the two of them.
Before you know it, Richard and Ellen have fallen fast in love. She's no longer wearing the ring she wore when they first met, and it isn't long before they've decided to get married.
I Got You Babe: The Best of Sonny and Cher Volume 1
by Jesse Skeen
I can never get enough of old musical and comedy variety shows these days. I remember them being rather cheesy from what I can remember of their original airings, but they are yet another thing that gets better with age. There were many of these throughout the 1960s and 70s, anchored by star hosts with a never-ending parade of different guest stars every week to do their own musical numbers and join in the comedy sketches. Sonny and Cher were two of the biggest stars in this genre- in 1971 they were set to take up residency for a live show in Las Vegas when they had to cancel because CBS offered them a weekly TV show, five episodes of which are featured here.

Frozen II (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
It took Disney nearly seven years to release a sequel to Frozen, the 2013 Disney Animation juggernaut that had little girls across the country dressing up as Princess Elsa for Halloween. That film is certainly one of the studio's better non-Pixar efforts, and become a worldwide phenomenon. Frozen won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, as well as Best Original Song, for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's "Let It Go," which also entered the international lexicon. The film was unusually successful at blending drama, comedy, music, song and female empowerment into one entertaining package, so it was inevitable that a sequel would eventually come. As is often the case, this delayed follow-up is a disappointment, despite a talented new and returning cast and strong animation.