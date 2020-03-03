DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 2nd, 2020
The Freakmaker (The Mutations) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Originally released as The Mutations (1974) but known today under its alternate title, The Freakmaker, this is a surprisingly effective, even disturbing horror film, despite its low-budget and exploitative aspects bordering on the distasteful. One of the last traditional horror films of the 1970s, it combines elements from many earlier films, good and bad: Freaks (1932), House of Frankenstein (1944), Konga (1961); and it's similar in other ways to Sssssss (1973), though that wasn't released until The Freakmaker was already in production, so similarities there are probably coincidental.
The movie was made by talent working on a project beneath their abilities, most notably director Jack Cardiff, arguably Britain's greatest-ever cinematographer (Black Narcissus, The African Queen, The Vikings, etc.) and, hidden behind pounds of make...Read the entire review »
Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
I was skeptical that Stephen King's 36-year-delayed sequel to his seminal "The Shining" was simply the work of an author out of ideas and looking to cash in on old glories. Turns out that book, "Doctor Sleep," is pretty fantastic, and offers an interesting progression of the Danny Torrance character as an adult still struggling with his gift of "shining." Director Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil) has now adapted that novel into a feature film starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. Flanagan's film, which he also wrote, is a slow-burn thriller with strong performances and an interesting story about a cult of undead vampires who feed off children to remain immortal. Now available on Blu-ray in both its theatrical cut and a lengthier director's cut, Doctor Sleep is a stron...Read the entire review »
The Hunt for Red October (4K Ultra HD Steelbook) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
A number of Tom Clancy novels have been adapted for the screen, the best of which is this 1990 adaptation of Clancy's debut novel "The Hunt for Red October." I reviewed this film and four others as part of Paramount's 4K Ultra HD Jack Ryan: Five-Film Collection back in October 2018, and noted that Paramount certainly seems to be absolving itself of its DVD and Blu-ray sins. The franchise is based on the exploits of Clancy's fictional CIA analyst, and the series offers espionage thrills, globe-trotting action and a plethora of leading men, including Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine. Paramount has now issued a standalone 4K Ultra HD release of The Hunt for Red October in collectible Steelbook packaging, which will likely appeal only to collectors or ...Read the entire review »