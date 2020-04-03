DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020

by Justin Remer

The Movie:



Scottish filmmaker Bill Forsyth is an unassuming magician. His films, of which there are sadly too few, weave a spell out of ordinary life that makes it seem more wonderful and odd than it probably is. In his recent review of Forsyth's international success Local Hero, DVD Talk's own Stuart Galbraith IV states that that film "beguiles most who have seen it, but pinpointing exactly why it's so uniquely disarming isn't so easy."

The same holds true for Forsyth's recently reissued 1980 film Gregory's Girl, a teen comedy that's both utterly typical and highly unusual. It's a bit crude, but not so much that you would get offended. It's a bit ...Read the entire review »