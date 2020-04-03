DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020
Gregory's Girl (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
Scottish filmmaker Bill Forsyth is an unassuming magician. His films, of which there are sadly too few, weave a spell out of ordinary life that makes it seem more wonderful and odd than it probably is. In his recent review of Forsyth's international success Local Hero, DVD Talk's own Stuart Galbraith IV states that that film "beguiles most who have seen it, but pinpointing exactly why it's so uniquely disarming isn't so easy."
The same holds true for Forsyth's recently reissued 1980 film Gregory's Girl, a teen comedy that's both utterly typical and highly unusual. It's a bit crude, but not so much that you would get offended. It's a bit ...Read the entire review »
The Invisible Man
by Oktay Ege Kozak
What Universal didn't understand with their wildly miscalculated Dark Universe, an attempt to ape the MCU by adapting the 1930s Universal Monster movies into big budget tentpoles, is that the originals, as grand and fantastical as they may be, thrived on small scale and intimate terror. Expanding the budget a hundred times and cranking up the action strips the chill factor from these tales, as evidenced by 2017's "inaugural" Dark Universe disaster, The Mummy, which shut down the whole cinematic universe shebang before it barely started. Desperate to squeeze any last drop from this franchise for some reason, Universal decided to start from scratch once again with a lower-budget, cerebral slow-burn horror approach, wisely bringing in producer Jason Blum's unique talents for serving b-horror with a prestige finish.
Their first entry is a metoo-era modernized adaptation of The Invisib...Read the entire review »
High Ballin' (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen
70s trucker films are an enjoyable genre even though many of them are the same. Released in 1978 as a quick and cheap Canadian production, Hi-Ballin' is a great example. You've got CB radio lingo (10-4 good buddy), road chases, stops at bars to hear country music and get into fights, pullovers to roadside motels with lady truckers, and crooked businessmen trying to disrupt the truckers' honest living. Country singer Jerry Reed stars as Duke, a respected trucker in the business to support his family and farm, although he's thinking about retiring soon. His old biker friend Rane (Peter Fonda) shows up one day, and Duke figures the two of them can do one last run together like old times. Other truckers are reporting some highjackings however- some are lured off the road by "beavers" (lady motorists) pretending to be stranded, then a bunch of thugs appear out of hiding to beat them and take their...Read the entire review »