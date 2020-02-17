DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, February 16th, 2020
Shutter Island (10th Anniversary Edition) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
The pulpy, twisty thrills of Shutter Island may seem a far cry from Martin Scorsese's typical filmography of gangster dramas and gritty epics like The Irishman, Goodfellas and Raging Bull, but remember this is the man who directed a wild Cape Fear remake in 1991. The source material is from Dennis Lehane, the crime author who wrote "Mystic River" and "Gone, Baby, Gone," and whose works have been successfully adapted for the silver screen. Set on an island in Boston Harbor, Shutter Island sees Leonardo DiCaprio tracking ...Read the entire review »
Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series, 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Collection (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
<i.>Avatar: The Last Airbender was a three-season animated television series that debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005. The first season, Water, ran for twenty-episodes, while the second season, Earth, ran for eighteen seasons in 2006. The third season, Fire, lasted sixteen episodes, started in 2007 and finished up in 2008. Created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the series was both a commercial and critical hit and it remains extremely popular to this day, fifteen years after the first episode's debut.
For those unfamiliar with the show, the storyline is set in a land populated by four tribes: The Water Tribes (there are both Northern and Southern clans), The Earth Kingdom, The Fire Nation and The Air Nomads. There's a reason that these tribes are named after the elements, and that's due to certain people from each tribe being able t...Read the entire review »