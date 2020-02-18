DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 17th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

The beautiful Jane Birkin plays Johnny, a tomboyish looking waitress who works, and lives, in a remote truck stop in rural France. She's lonely and longs for romance, the only real company she has is her sleazy boss Boris (Ren Kolldehoff), who is abusive to her. When she meets a garbage truck driver named Krassky (Joe Dallessandro), she falls pretty hard for him, though Boris warns her that he's gay. Krassky does, in fact, have a boyfriend in the form of Padovan (Hugues Quester), though despite this fact he's clearly attracted to Johnny.

As Krasky and Johnny carry on an affair, Padovan becomes upset, enraged even, going so far as to bring in a local peasant man (G rard Depardieu) to help him solve the problem.

Simultaneously remarkably warped and completely romantic at the same time, singer/songwriter Serge Gainsbourg's directorial debut is an effecting film that