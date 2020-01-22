DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

   
Old 01-22-20, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,071
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 21st, 2020
Skip It
Very Bad Things (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison

THE FILM:

Peter Berg's 1998 directorial debut Very Bad Things is not quite a very bad film, but it certainly comes close. This mostly unfunny dark comedy sees mild-mannered office drone Kyle Fisher (Jon Favreau) set to marry stuffy bridezilla Laura Garrety (Cameron Diaz). His boys, including Robert (Christian Slater), brothers Adam (Daniel Stern) and Michael (Jeremy Piven), and Charles (Leland Orser), take him to Las Vegas for a bachelor party, much to Laura's chagrin. Before the night is over, a local hooker and hotel security guard are dead in Kyle's room and a symphony of repeated bad decisions has just begun. Berg also wrote the screenplay, which certainly feels like a late 90s product, but most of the jokes fail to land smoothly. In the end, Very Bad Things becomes a crass, meandering bore despite its frequent violence and depravity.

Diaz is kind of...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.