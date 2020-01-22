DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

by William Harrison

THE FILM:

Peter Berg's 1998 directorial debut Very Bad Things is not quite a very bad film, but it certainly comes close. This mostly unfunny dark comedy sees mild-mannered office drone Kyle Fisher (Jon Favreau) set to marry stuffy bridezilla Laura Garrety (Cameron Diaz). His boys, including Robert (Christian Slater), brothers Adam (Daniel Stern) and Michael (Jeremy Piven), and Charles (Leland Orser), take him to Las Vegas for a bachelor party, much to Laura's chagrin. Before the night is over, a local hooker and hotel security guard are dead in Kyle's room and a symphony of repeated bad decisions has just begun. Berg also wrote the screenplay, which certainly feels like a late 90s product, but most of the jokes fail to land smoothly. In the end, Very Bad Things becomes a crass, meandering bore despite its frequent violence and depravity.

