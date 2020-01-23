DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Uniquely dark, even genuinely disturbing, Nicolas Roeg's The Witches (1990), adapted from Roald Dahl's novel and produced by Jim Henson's company, is one of the best children's films ever made. A difficult film to market, it should have been an enormous hit and be better-remembered today, but as with The Iron Giant distributor Warner Bros. failed to promote it wisely and the picture remains instead a much-admired cult film.

I liked it enormously when it was new - it was one the first I reviewed as a professional film critic - but I hadn't seen it since, partly due to the inadequacies of previous home video versions. Watching it again I was even more impressed and, for that matter, even more disturbed by its content.

The story opens in Norway, where eight-y...Read the entire review »