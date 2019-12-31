DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 30th, 2019
Ready or Not (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
Ah, the holidays. A perfect time for family, fellowship and killing the newest member-by-marriage of the clan with medieval weapons. That is the basic premise of horror/action/comedy Ready or Not, from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, which features a star-making performance from relative-unknown Samara Weaving. After an unsuspecting bride is thrust into a deadly, ritualistic game, she must escape the clutches of an upper-crust family and flee their mansion that quickly becomes a death trap. The film earns its belly laughs, jolts and guffaws with a witty screenplay, razor-sharp black humor, entertaining performances and splatters of gore. Ready or Not is refreshingly up front about its intentions and is
Once upon a Time in Hollywood (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
It would probably be safe to say that Quentin Tarantino has meandered a little creatively over the last several years, right? Since Death Proof, which was a bland version of Grindhouse for him, he did Inglourious Basterds (his WWII revenge-y film take) Django Unchained (kind of the same but in the South during the Civil War) and Hateful Eight (a film based on a story he'd been writing for a while before that). When I saw the rather extensive cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood I got a little
It: Chapter Two (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
Twenty-seven years after the events in It, a malevolent entity has returned to Derry, Maine. An adult Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) witnesses the aftermath of a brutal double murder and discovers that Pennywise the Dancing Clown has awakened to prey on the town's children again. Hanlon assembles his childhood friends, the Losers, including Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy), Richie Tozier (Bill Hader), Ben Hanscom (Jay Ryan), Eddie Kaspbrak (James Ransone) and Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain), who have apparently forgotten most of their horrific encounters with