The "easy riders/raging bulls" generation of movie brats -- directors like Friedkin, Coppola, Scorsese -- were responsible for some of the best films of the late sixties and throughout the 1970s. But while many of their movies have achieved an instant-classic status, others made by directors who for one reason another did not quite fit the mold have veered toward an unjust obscurity, even though their movies were as exciting and innovative as those made by Hollywood's New Breed. Some were Hollywood veterans whose late masterpieces failed to be appreciated in their time. Others came from the world of 50s live television, while others still shunned Hollywood altogether or too much a part of the mainstream for anyone to take their work seriously.

A few examples that immediately come to mind: John Huston's The Man Who Would Be King (1975), Billy Wilder's Avanti! (1972), Frank Perry's L...