DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 23rd, 2019

My Favorite Year (1982), the Richard Benjamin-directed comedy starring Peter O'Toole and set in the world of live 1950s television, is a highly-satisfying, often delightful comedy. I hadn't seen it in many years, but watching it now on Blu-ray the movie strikes me then and now as having the same many wonderful qualities and, well, less wonderful qualities. Overall, it's very, very good. O'Toole is a delight, deserving of his Academy Award nomination that year, and there are plenty of magical or hysterically funny bits sprinkled throughout. However, there are other aspects that, while technically fine, played out by talented actors, don't entirely come off even where they seem like they ought to.

The picture was produced by Mel Brooks's production company, with write...Read the entire review »