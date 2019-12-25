DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen This movie takes an interesting perspective on the Nickelodeon cartoon "Dora the Explorer" (of which I've seen only one episode, the one on the limited extra disc of the channel's shows included with the first shipment of the Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius DVD at Best Buy- that was a pretty substantial bonus at the time). While she's about six years old in the original show which was designed to get kids interested in exploring and learning basic survival skills, here she's portrayed by Isabela Moner at age 16. The premise is that while she's lived with her explorer parents (Michael Pena and Eva Longoria) in a South American jungle most of her life, they're about to set out on a trip to find Parapata, the lost city of gold the title refers to. It's a place known to have existed but no one in recent centuries has ever seen...Read the entire review »