DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 24th, 2019
None But the Brave (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Directed by and (technically) starring Frank Sinatra, None But the Brave (1965) is a World War II action-drama that doesn't get a lot of love from critics. The story has both American and Japanese soldiers marooned on the same remote Pacific island, eventually tenuously declaring a truce in light of their uncertain situation. This same basic premise was reworked just three years later for John Boorman's better-remembered Hell in the Pacific, though that self-consciously arty work doesn't play as well today, even though None But the Brave has problems of its own, mainly an absolutely terrible supporting performance by Tommy Sands. But Warner Archive's sparkling new Blu-ray (with one major caveat) shows off this unusual, handsome production well and, for the most part, it holds up, with many interesting qualities.
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen
This movie takes an interesting perspective on the Nickelodeon cartoon "Dora the Explorer" (of which I've seen only one episode, the one on the limited extra disc of the channel's shows included with the first shipment of the Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius DVD at Best Buy- that was a pretty substantial bonus at the time). While she's about six years old in the original show which was designed to get kids interested in exploring and learning basic survival skills, here she's portrayed by Isabela Moner at age 16. The premise is that while she's lived with her explorer parents (Michael Pena and Eva Longoria) in a South American jungle most of her life, they're about to set out on a trip to find Parapata, the lost city of gold the title refers to. It's a place known to have existed but no one in recent centuries has ever seen