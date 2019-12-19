DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 18th, 2019

When it was new, I remember seeing Chuck Berry Hail! Hail Rock n' Roll (1987) at the cavernous Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, the 1,000-plus seat audience packed with a lively, appreciative audience, all marveling at the undiminished skill and energy of pioneering singer-songwriter-guitarist Chuck Berry. I mean, the man was pushing sixty! To us 20-somethings in the audience, he was old, as old as the moon, still doing his one-legged hop to "Nadine," still wowing disciples like Keith Richards and Eric Clapton on his Gibson guitar. Imagine - 60!

Now, more than 30 years later, the novelty of a rock n' roll performer old enough to collect social security has worn off considerably. Berry himself continued performing until shortly before his death in 2017 at age ninety. The seemingly immortal Keith Richards is still active at 75, and another of the documentary's interviewees, ...Read the entire review »