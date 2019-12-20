DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 19th, 2019

Reviewed by Glenn Erickson

Looking for a movie about a struggle between right and wrong, good and evil? Better experiences than Marvel superheroes and Star Wars fantasies can be found, if you know where to look. John Sayles' riveting true story of a violent labor confrontation in the 1920s has the outline and the action of a classic western. Matewan is no simplistic law 'n' order fantasy, no 'Shane in the Coal Country.' We instead witness a core drama of the real American experience, and a lesson that needs to be re-learned.

The rise of the middle class after WW2 made too many people forget what labor struggles had achieved, back in a time when powerful business interests had even more freedom than they do now. As the old movie studios were mostly anti-Union as wel...Read the entire review »