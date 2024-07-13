Question about soundbars
I have an LG 65" 65UM7300PUA TV, an Onkyo TX-8555 2 channel stereo receiver, 2 Sony tower speakers. I'm thinking about adding a soundbar for the center but I'm unsure if I even can, with a stereo receiver. I was looking at the LG SPM2 2.1 Soundbar but I don't know if I can even connect it with my current setup. I can connect 2 sets of speakers to this receiver, with a button I can choose A/B or A&B. Don't know if I could make that work somehow. I'm guessing there is a connector on the TV somewhere for external speakers but I've never looked into it before and frankly, while I know quite a bit about computers, I'm kind of sketchy on audio/video equipment. My thought process here is to make dialogue in blu-ray movies clearer.
Any ideas?
