DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Question about soundbars

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Question about soundbars

   
Old 07-13-24, 07:27 PM
  #1  
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 13,057
Received 392 Likes on 258 Posts
Question about soundbars
I have an LG 65" 65UM7300PUA TV, an Onkyo TX-8555 2 channel stereo receiver, 2 Sony tower speakers. I'm thinking about adding a soundbar for the center but I'm unsure if I even can, with a stereo receiver. I was looking at the LG SPM2 2.1 Soundbar but I don't know if I can even connect it with my current setup. I can connect 2 sets of speakers to this receiver, with a button I can choose A/B or A&B. Don't know if I could make that work somehow. I'm guessing there is a connector on the TV somewhere for external speakers but I've never looked into it before and frankly, while I know quite a bit about computers, I'm kind of sketchy on audio/video equipment. My thought process here is to make dialogue in blu-ray movies clearer.

Any ideas?
Last edited by kd5; 07-13-24 at 07:42 PM.
kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-13-24, 07:36 PM
  #2  
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 13,057
Received 392 Likes on 258 Posts
Re: Question about soundbars
Would a 2.0 soundbar work better?
Last edited by kd5; 07-13-24 at 07:42 PM.
kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.