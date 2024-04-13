Recommendations for home multi-purpose audio

Hopefully this is close enough to on topic, and even more hopefully, it makes a little sense.

We are working on building a house and I am planning our audio setup for upstairs.

For the main floor we want multichannel, multipurpose audio. Haven't decided if these should be built in or freestanding.

The idea is to have an adaptable speaker system to be suitable for home theater use, and also for music broadcast to all speakers or selective groups of them, probably connected to the main receiver or phones via Bluetooth or Echo devices (open to suggestions).

For example, having various settings for home theater from the tv hopefully with actual multichannel; another for Inside (main room and kitchen/dining area speakers), another setting for All (main room, kitchen/dining, and outside on the deck) another for outside only, etc.

I'm not even sure where to start searching or what search terms to use.

Does anyone have ideas or suggestions on anything related to this idea?



