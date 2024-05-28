DVD Talk Forum

Beware: Boltz Steel Furniture for DVD Rack

DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Beware: Boltz Steel Furniture for DVD Rack

   
Old 05-28-24, 08:55 AM
New Member
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 19
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Beware: Boltz Steel Furniture for DVD Rack
On 4 January 2024, I ordered a DVD rack from Boltz Steel Furniture. After hearing nothing for a month, I contacted Boltz, and they said they were still waiting for parts to complete the order. Another month passed with no communication from Boltz, so, in the middle of March, I canceled my order. It's now 28 May 2024 and I have received nothing. The Boltz customer service person said she's not authorized to issue a refund, that it has to come through accounting. Instead of her doing the legwork on that, she referred me to that group, headed up by an individual named S. Farrell. This person hasn't had the courtesy or professionalism to return any of my many emails or voicemails.

Caveat Emptor.
