Question about DVD storage in cases/binders...

I don't know what they're called, but I have these little black albums that hold 12 discs in them each. They're the same dimensions as a CD and they fit on CD-sized shelves. I want to take a lot of my DVD TV series out of the boxes and packaging and put them in these little album/binder things.(I can't even find a picture of them on Google, since I don't know what they're called--I bought them at a Japanese video store, 3 albums for $4.) I'm wondering if it's safe for the DVDs in these cases and if not, what's the best way to store DVDs in CD sized containers. I'm thinking of just putting them in those little paper sleeves and lining them up on CD shelves but that makes retrieval worse. I just want to save space.

Any suggestions?



Thanks.