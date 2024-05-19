DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Possible to connect pne pair of speakers to two systems?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Possible to connect pne pair of speakers to two systems?

   
Old 05-19-24, 08:07 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
JZ1276's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Long Island
Posts: 3,880
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 18 Posts
Possible to connect pne pair of speakers to two systems?
Wondering if there is a way to connect a single pair of speakers to two systems (receivers) at the same time. The receiver the speakers are currently connected to is a basic home theater receiver. The other is an older stereo receiver that has pre-outs which I think I could use to connect to the other receiver. If not, anyone know of a device that will allow this?
JZ1276 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-19-24, 08:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Posts: 3,524
Received 173 Likes on 131 Posts
Re: Possible to connect pne pair of speakers to two systems?
Originally Posted by JZ1276
Wondering if there is a way to connect a single pair of speakers to two systems (receivers) at the same time. The receiver the speakers are currently connected to is a basic home theater receiver. The other is an older stereo receiver that has pre-outs which I think I could use to connect to the other receiver. If not, anyone know of a device that will allow this?
Youre not trying to run both sources at the same time are you? If not an av receiver should do this.
Kdogg is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.