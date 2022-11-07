Portable DVD player that plays 4:3?
Hi all,
I'm looking for a portable DVD player that will play my 4:3 DVDs correctly. I've tried a few different brands and every single one stretches the image out to fill the screen, even if you choose the "pan and scan" or "letterbox" option.
This is a pain, as I'd like to be able to watch old movies and TV shows on my portable DVD player, but not if everybody is stretched out of proportion.
Are there portable DVD players that will properly display aspect ratio? Or do those not exist?
Thanks for your help!
Sarah B.
