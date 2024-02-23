DVD Talk Forum

Pioneer - 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $299.00 for the next 10 hrs.

Pioneer - 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $299.00 for the next 10 hrs.

   
Old 02-23-24, 02:58 PM
kd5
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 12,824
Received 363 Likes on 246 Posts
Pioneer - 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $299.00 for the next 10 hrs.
For those of you who love Pioneer stuff like I do...

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/pioneer...?skuId=6546907


If I didn't already have an LG, I'd jump on this.
