Pioneer - 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $299.00 for the next 10 hrs.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Pioneer - 65" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Xumo TV $299.00 for the next 10 hrs.
For those of you who love Pioneer stuff like I do...
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/pioneer...?skuId=6546907
If I didn't already have an LG, I'd jump on this.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/pioneer...?skuId=6546907
If I didn't already have an LG, I'd jump on this.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off