Re: Vizio sold to Walmart

Quote: Walmart and its Sam's Club warehouse chain have long been major sellers of Vizio devices. But in buying the company, Walmart touted the potential to boost its ad business through Vizio's SmartCast Operating System, which allows users to stream free ad-supported content on their TVs.

I mean this should be worrying for Vizio users (if there are any still out there), because as the title states, it's just considered a boost to their ad system, not, you know, like selling tvs is a profit center:Just a reminder to disconnect your "smart" tv if you're not using features and don't need firmware updates because all it is is sending more data to the companies. I think a lot of Vizio's earnings were basically selling customer data.