Vizio sold to Walmart
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 3,299
Received 305 Likes on 218 Posts
Vizio sold to Walmart
Walmart has agreed to buy TV maker Vizio, the companies announced Tuesday, as the largest U.S. retailer grows its high-profit ad business.
Walmart will acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion, or $11.50 per share, in cash. The big-box retailer announced the acquisition as it reported its fourth-quarter earnings.
Walmart will acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion, or $11.50 per share, in cash. The big-box retailer announced the acquisition as it reported its fourth-quarter earnings.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,777
Received 1,844 Likes on 1,429 Posts
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
I mean this should be worrying for Vizio users (if there are any still out there), because as the title states, it's just considered a boost to their ad system, not, you know, like selling tvs is a profit center:
Just a reminder to disconnect your "smart" tv if you're not using features and don't need firmware updates because all it is is sending more data to the companies. I think a lot of Vizio's earnings were basically selling customer data.
Walmart and its Sam's Club warehouse chain have long been major sellers of Vizio devices. But in buying the company, Walmart touted the potential to boost its ad business through Vizio's SmartCast Operating System, which allows users to stream free ad-supported content on their TVs.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,620
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
#4
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 3,299
Received 305 Likes on 218 Posts
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
I mean this should be worrying for Vizio users (if there are any still out there), because as the title states, it's just considered a boost to their ad system, not, you know, like selling tvs is a profit center:
Just a reminder to disconnect your "smart" tv if you're not using features and don't need firmware updates because all it is is sending more data to the companies. I think a lot of Vizio's earnings were basically selling customer data.
Just a reminder to disconnect your "smart" tv if you're not using features and don't need firmware updates because all it is is sending more data to the companies. I think a lot of Vizio's earnings were basically selling customer data.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,620
Received 782 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
I generally liked the quality of Vizio Tvs. I'd rank them under LG, Sony, and Samsung, but I'd rather have a Vizio than take a gamble on a Hisense or TCL since they have questionable build qualities. I guess we'll see if the quality of the actual TVs remain.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
For their price point, Vizio's seemed to be pretty decent TVs. They were generally at the top of my list if choosing for a non-home theater location. Like lwhy? said, it'll be interesting to see if they keep up the quality.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 27,219
Received 759 Likes on 634 Posts
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
I consider Vizio a mid-tier brand. Mostly reliable, fine for secondary display units after your main viewing device. The thing with Walmart is they've shown they aren't great at managing brands. Vizio may sink into the store brand trap and cut corners as Walmart demands.
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,777
Received 1,844 Likes on 1,429 Posts
Re: Vizio sold to Walmart
I haven't shopped for a TV in a long time but I was under the impression Vizio gave way to TCL and the like as far as decent but budget tvs, mainly because the latter also made their own screens?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off