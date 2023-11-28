Some sort of techy 4k television questions
Some sort of techy 4k television questions
We just purchased our first 4k TV for the apartment, a Hisense u7k, and there's a few questions perhaps somebody here can help us with:
1) Should the picture extend ALL THE WAY to the plastic border holding the screen on? There's a little bit of black between it and the picture on the sides and top (not so much the bottom). From the review of the tv over at RTINGS, it appears to be normal but girlfriend wants to know if we have a setting wrong or something that is preventing the tv from extending picture all the way to the border (https://i.rtings.com/assets/products...ders-large.jpg)
2) We have a PS4 plugged into an LG 3d Bluray player that acts only as a receiver for the surround speakers (it was one of those home theater in a box deals). The actual disc player died three years ago but the thing still works fine for sound.
However, we notice that the audio is slightly (and I'm taking a hair) out of sync when:
a) we have headphones plugged into the PS4 controller (we use the PS4 to play movies)
b) on ANY other of the tv's settings but GAME MODE. Switching to Game Mode and everything is in sync.
Is it because we're watching movies on, well, a game console or are there some settings we can tinker with so we can use other picture modes?
3) Our roomie noticed there was a green dot, like pin prick sized or so, near the upper left and a grey one not far away. It was only noticed when close up and couldn't be seen from a distance. At least, not that I've noticed yet. After doing some online searching, seems they could be STUCK PIXELS (though the green one resembles that more. The grew one looks like a dab of dirt).
Should we just exchange the TV for another in hopes that there are no pixel issues?
or
Is there a way to unstick stuck pixels?
Thanks in advance for any help.
