Soundbar vs. Powered Speakers?
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Soundbar vs. Powered Speakers?
I have a small soundbar on my 43 4k TV. Looking at trying powered speakers,(Edify 1280ts to be specific), they have great reviews- asking if anyone uses a set up in front with powered speakers, what can one expect from dialogue? Some have mentioned a phantom center channel online any input/ advice really appreciated-
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off