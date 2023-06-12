DVD Talk Forum

Soundbar vs. Powered Speakers?

   
Soundbar vs. Powered Speakers?
I have a small soundbar on my 43 4k TV. Looking at trying powered speakers,(Edify 1280ts to be specific), they have great reviews- asking if anyone uses a set up in front with powered speakers, what can one expect from dialogue? Some have mentioned a phantom center channel online any input/ advice really appreciated-
