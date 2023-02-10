RIP Zappiti

Quote:

Dear All



Its with the greatest sadness that I have to announce that Zappiti will be over soon.

As you already know, we are fighting since January to keep our baby alive, but unfortunately Justice has refused to hear us .

We have done everything we could , we have worked without being paid to maintain customers happy waiting to have the Go to continue, but now the Cloud will be disconnected before the end of the year.



What does that mean for customers?



Zappiti Video will no longer work for the players and the NAS. Customers can always create an offline collection to keep it working even after the close down, but the new movies wont be identified anymore.

Zappiti Explorer will still work and people will still be able to access their movies in their NAS or the internal HDD.

For the NAS owners, they will still be able to rip and to have access to their files. They will be able to keep their actual collection but with not further possibilities for identifying the new Movies on Zappiti video.



What do you tell to your customers?



That Zappiti is liquidated unfortunately, that we tried everything to continue but that we have been shut down for good



Is it really over?



We are working on a solution to propose to all the Zappiti users.



The plan is to install a new App, so they can continue to enjoy their Zappiti products. There will be a small fee for that App but at least they will be proposed a solution.

They will have to create a new account and a new collection, its impossible to retrieve the customers collection unfortunately. It will be based on a new cloud.



Repair and services



All players under warranty will be taken care by Lets get Physical , the parts will be exchanged at no fees but the labor and shipping will be at customers expense.

The players out of warranty will be taken care of by Lets get physical with the usual fees.



I will keep you all posted on the progress of the App



Im terribly sorry for this situation that will put us all in a difficult position, but tell your customers that we are trying our best to find a way for a fair solution.





Warm regards