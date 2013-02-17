17.2.13 Home Theater
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
17.2.13 Home Theater
There's easily millions of dollars worth of equipment here.
The only change I'd make swap that 2.39:1 screen with one that has a 1.89:1 aspect ratio, for video games and IMAX movies. Other than that....
The only change I'd make swap that 2.39:1 screen with one that has a 1.89:1 aspect ratio, for video games and IMAX movies. Other than that....
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off