Rubber-backing on remotes eventually turning sticky?
I've noticed that with older remotes where the back of the remote is made of rubber, become very sticky over time. When ever I use my Logitech HarmonyOne or Fios cable box remotes I'll always have to wash my hands after use due to them leaving a sticky, gluey residue on them. I've been covering the entire back of these remotes with duct tape. Anyone know why this happens & if there's a way to avoid it? I'm assuming this occurs due to the rubber deteriorating over time. Thanks!
I haven't noticed it on the back of remotes (I don't think I have any with a rubberized backing), but I've certainly seen it under the buttons. In that case it's due to a leaching of silicone oil.
AFAIK, there's nothing you can do to prevent it.
All my remotes have had plastic cases since I've never needed something like a Harmony.
Yeah, it's the materials breaking down. It's either silicone oil leaching out, or some kind of coating they put on it breaking down.
It's a natural process and there's nothing environmentally (ie, temperature or humidity) you can do to prevent it. You might be able to clean it off to an extent -- you can probably do some googling to find fixes that will hopefully partially restore it.
