Rubber-backing on remotes eventually turning sticky?

I've noticed that with older remotes where the back of the remote is made of rubber, become very sticky over time. When ever I use my Logitech HarmonyOne or Fios cable box remotes I'll always have to wash my hands after use due to them leaving a sticky, gluey residue on them. I've been covering the entire back of these remotes with duct tape. Anyone know why this happens & if there's a way to avoid it? I'm assuming this occurs due to the rubber deteriorating over time. Thanks!