Inexpensive but decent projector recommendations
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 6,641
Received 199 Likes on 130 Posts
Inexpensive but decent projector recommendations
Hi all. Back in 2012 I got some recommendations here and ended up getting an Epson Powerlite Home Cinema 8350 projector. It's been great, but now it's overheating. My husband vacuumed some sort of filter out, which helped for a while, but now a week later, it's doing it again, so it's either broken or might just need a new bulb (we've had a few bulb failures over time, but not the over-heating issue).
Well, he's wondering if we should get a new projector, and to him, this seems like a reasonable replacement:
I am skeptical that you could get a good projector for that price, but maybe I'm wrong. One thing that confuses me is the brightness--this says it's 480 ANSI/15000L, which is brighter than our old one, yet I've read some guides that say this isn't enough for the size we project to.
Our set up is the projector mounted about 10-11 feet from the screen. It's a short room, so we can't go longer and yes, I like to watch with a big picture (maybe 100-110 inches diagonally) even though smaller would be better to most people. When I bought the Epson, latency mattered because my son played video games on it, but all my kids are grown and gone, and we just stream movies. Any recommendations? It's a fairly dark room (dedicated home theater with blackout curtains) and we have a sound bar. How cheap can we go? I'm okay with not getting 4K--to me, the Epson was plenty good enough. Are the cheapo projectors any good? I have this feeling that the rave reviews on Amazon are probably fake.
Any advice greatly appreciated. Plus, what are the odds just changing the bulb would fix our old projector? Thanks
Well, he's wondering if we should get a new projector, and to him, this seems like a reasonable replacement:
I am skeptical that you could get a good projector for that price, but maybe I'm wrong. One thing that confuses me is the brightness--this says it's 480 ANSI/15000L, which is brighter than our old one, yet I've read some guides that say this isn't enough for the size we project to.
Our set up is the projector mounted about 10-11 feet from the screen. It's a short room, so we can't go longer and yes, I like to watch with a big picture (maybe 100-110 inches diagonally) even though smaller would be better to most people. When I bought the Epson, latency mattered because my son played video games on it, but all my kids are grown and gone, and we just stream movies. Any recommendations? It's a fairly dark room (dedicated home theater with blackout curtains) and we have a sound bar. How cheap can we go? I'm okay with not getting 4K--to me, the Epson was plenty good enough. Are the cheapo projectors any good? I have this feeling that the rave reviews on Amazon are probably fake.
Any advice greatly appreciated. Plus, what are the odds just changing the bulb would fix our old projector? Thanks
#2
Political Exile
Join Date: Feb 2004
Posts: 7,111
Received 403 Likes on 267 Posts
Re: Inexpensive but decent projector recommendations
Yeah, I would stick with name brands, and there are plenty of options with current models from Epson, BenQ, or Optima in all price ranges. I'd recommend spending as much as your budget allows though which will increase the likelihood that you'll be super impressed by the quality improvements. When I upgrade my 10 year old 1080p Sony projector to a new JVC 4K model both around the same price point (~$5K), the experience was 10x better, not just the resolution, but brightness, contrast ratio, colors, black levels.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off