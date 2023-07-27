Inexpensive but decent projector recommendations

Hi all. Back in 2012 I got some recommendations here and ended up getting an Epson Powerlite Home Cinema 8350 projector. It's been great, but now it's overheating. My husband vacuumed some sort of filter out, which helped for a while, but now a week later, it's doing it again, so it's either broken or might just need a new bulb (we've had a few bulb failures over time, but not the over-heating issue).Well, he's wondering if we should get a new projector, and to him, this seems like a reasonable replacement:I am skeptical that you could get a good projector for that price, but maybe I'm wrong. One thing that confuses me is the brightness--this says it's 480 ANSI/15000L, which is brighter than our old one, yet I've read some guides that say this isn't enough for the size we project to.Our set up is the projector mounted about 10-11 feet from the screen. It's a short room, so we can't go longer and yes, I like to watch with a big picture (maybe 100-110 inches diagonally) even though smaller would be better to most people. When I bought the Epson, latency mattered because my son played video games on it, but all my kids are grown and gone, and we just stream movies. Any recommendations? It's a fairly dark room (dedicated home theater with blackout curtains) and we have a sound bar. How cheap can we go? I'm okay with not getting 4K--to me, the Epson was plenty good enough. Are the cheapo projectors any good? I have this feeling that the rave reviews on Amazon are probably fake.Any advice greatly appreciated. Plus, what are the odds just changing the bulb would fix our old projector? Thanks