Can anyone recommend me a AV Receiver (3-D capable)
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Can anyone recommend me a AV Receiver (3-D capable)
My Pioneer is on its last legs. I have to unplug and re-unplug to get it working.
Id like to keep my current 7.2 setup. And I need 7 hdmi inputs.
I have a 3-D TV, and enjoy it. Any recommendations?
thanks.
Id like to keep my current 7.2 setup. And I need 7 hdmi inputs.
I have a 3-D TV, and enjoy it. Any recommendations?
thanks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off