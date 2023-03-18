DVD Talk Forum

Can anyone recommend me a AV Receiver (3-D capable)

DVD & Home Theater Gear

Can anyone recommend me a AV Receiver (3-D capable)

   
03-18-23
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: NY
Can anyone recommend me a AV Receiver (3-D capable)
My Pioneer is on its last legs. I have to unplug and re-unplug to get it working.
Id like to keep my current 7.2 setup. And I need 7 hdmi inputs.
I have a 3-D TV, and enjoy it. Any recommendations?
thanks.
