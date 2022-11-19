universal remote with activity button
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,679
Received 276 Likes on 177 Posts
universal remote with activity button
looks like Harmony is the way of the dodo.
need to find a universal remote with an activity button. Sofabaton claims to have a macro button, but I can't seem to get it to work the way I need it to.
