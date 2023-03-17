Whats a good multi-device learning remote?
Whats a good multi-device learning remote?
I’ve had the the same for like 20 years it would seem. I love it, but I think its day has come. It was the MX-500 universal remote.
So, what’s a good, newer, multifunctional, backlit remote? Ones you all use and would recommend.
I basically want to learn all my mx-500 keys into new remote. Must be at least 6 devices. And something that can be readily gotten on Amazon. I have some gc to use. Thanks.
