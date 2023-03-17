DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Whats a good multi-device learning remote?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Whats a good multi-device learning remote?

   
Old 03-17-23, 05:37 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,627
Received 694 Likes on 594 Posts
Whats a good multi-device learning remote?
I’ve had the the same for like 20 years it would seem. I love it, but I think its day has come. It was the MX-500 universal remote.

So, what’s a good, newer, multifunctional, backlit remote? Ones you all use and would recommend.

I basically want to learn all my mx-500 keys into new remote. Must be at least 6 devices. And something that can be readily gotten on Amazon. I have some gc to use. Thanks.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.