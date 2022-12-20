Samsung TV "Source" question
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,484
Likes: 0
Received 148 Likes on 105 Posts
Samsung TV "Source" question
I have a Samsung TV in livingroom purchased 2016. Cable box in HDMI1 and BD player in HDMI2. I use source button on remote to switch back and forth. It does not default to an active device. It stays on a source until you change it with remote.
I have a newer Samsung I bought last summer. Same setup. Cable box in HDMI1 and BD player in HDMI2. With this TV, when BD player loads disc it automatically changes source to BD player. When I turn BD player off, TV automatically changes back to cable. I never have to change source with remote.
I'd like to get the other TV change source automatically, if it's capable. What do I look for in the settings? Is this HDMI CEC? Anynet? Do I need to enable these if the tv has it? Does one HDMI need to be set as a default or something in settings?
I have a newer Samsung I bought last summer. Same setup. Cable box in HDMI1 and BD player in HDMI2. With this TV, when BD player loads disc it automatically changes source to BD player. When I turn BD player off, TV automatically changes back to cable. I never have to change source with remote.
I'd like to get the other TV change source automatically, if it's capable. What do I look for in the settings? Is this HDMI CEC? Anynet? Do I need to enable these if the tv has it? Does one HDMI need to be set as a default or something in settings?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off