Samsung TV "Source" question

   
12-20-22
Samsung TV "Source" question
I have a Samsung TV in livingroom purchased 2016. Cable box in HDMI1 and BD player in HDMI2. I use source button on remote to switch back and forth. It does not default to an active device. It stays on a source until you change it with remote.

I have a newer Samsung I bought last summer. Same setup. Cable box in HDMI1 and BD player in HDMI2. With this TV, when BD player loads disc it automatically changes source to BD player. When I turn BD player off, TV automatically changes back to cable. I never have to change source with remote.

I'd like to get the other TV change source automatically, if it's capable. What do I look for in the settings? Is this HDMI CEC? Anynet? Do I need to enable these if the tv has it? Does one HDMI need to be set as a default or something in settings?
