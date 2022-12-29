EU Power Adapter for a USA Blu-Ray Player?
Can I use my Sony bdp-s6700 EU version (Region B ) Blu-Ray Player Power adapter for a Sony bdp-s3700 USA version (Region A ) Blu-Ray Player.
I suspect it is possible but want to make sure I just received it today and would like to keep it intact I see they are both 12V 1.0A.
I have added these two images that show the differences between them.
