Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635
Hi folks,
Narrowed down my search to these two TVs.
Size: 65 inch
What we DO use TV for: movies and sports
what we do NOT use TV for: gaming
Vizio: $450
TCL (with Roku): $950
$500 seems like a LOT extra to spend, but I know enough to know I dont know enough and maybe Im missing something that makes the TCL with the mini LED/QLED that much better?
TIA
Re: Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635
Vizio M65Q6: https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/vi...s-quantum-2021
7.0
PROS
- High native contrast and fantastic black uniformity.
- Good reflection handling.
- You can cast anything using Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2.
CONS
- No local dimming feature.
- Visible issues with gray uniformity on our unit.
- Doesn't get bright in SDR or HDR.
TCL R635: https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/tc...r635-2020-qled
. 7.8
PROS
- Fantastic contrast ratio.
- Excellent SDR peak brightness.
- Easy-to-use Roku interface.
- Displays wide color gamut for HDR content.
CONS
- Mini LED local dimming is mediocre.
- Narrow viewing angles.
- Uniformity issues.
Re: Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635
