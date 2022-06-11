DVD Talk Forum

Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635

Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635
Hi folks,

Narrowed down my search to these two TVs.

Size: 65 inch
What we DO use TV for: movies and sports
what we do NOT use TV for: gaming

Vizio: $450
TCL (with Roku): $950

$500 seems like a LOT extra to spend, but I know enough to know I dont know enough and maybe Im missing something that makes the TCL with the mini LED/QLED that much better?

TIA
Re: Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635

Vizio M65Q6: https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/vi...s-quantum-2021

7.0

The Vizio MQ6 is decent for most uses. It's decent for watching movies in dark rooms because it has an outstanding native contrast and fantastic black uniformity, but there's no local dimming. It has a few gaming features like FreeSync support and low input lag, but motion looks blurry due to the slow response time. It's okay for watching sports as it has good reflection handling, but it has narrow viewing angles. Although it displays a wide color gamut, it's just okay for watching HDR content because it doesn't get bright enough to make highlights pop.

PROS
  • High native contrast and fantastic black uniformity.
  • Good reflection handling.
  • You can cast anything using Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2.

CONS
  • No local dimming feature.
  • Visible issues with gray uniformity on our unit.
  • Doesn't get bright in SDR or HDR.
7.0M

TCL R635: https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/tc...r635-2020-qled

. 7.8

The TCL R635 is a very good overall TV. It's great for watching movies in dark rooms thanks to its fantastic contrast ratio, but sadly its local dimming feature causes blooming around bright objects. HDR content looks great as the TV displays a wide color gamut, and it gets bright enough to make highlights pop. It also has great gaming features like a quick response time and VRR support, but it doesn't have HDMI 2.1 support. It's good for watching sports and shows in bright rooms, but it has narrow viewing angles if you have a wide seating arrangement.

PROS
  • Fantastic contrast ratio.
  • Excellent SDR peak brightness.
  • Easy-to-use Roku interface.
  • Displays wide color gamut for HDR content.

CONS
  • Mini LED local dimming is mediocre.
  • Narrow viewing angles.
  • Uniformity issues.
Re: Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635
Ive poured over both of those; I just dont know enough about how many of the reasons for buying the TCL are wasted if I dont game OR run all kinds of light testing.

