Vizio M65Q6 vs TCL R635

High native contrast and fantastic black uniformity.

Good reflection handling.

You can cast anything using Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2.

No local dimming feature.

Visible issues with gray uniformity on our unit.

Doesn't get bright in SDR or HDR.

The Vizio MQ6 is decent for most uses. It's decent for watching movies in dark rooms because it has an outstanding native contrast and fantastic black uniformity, but there's no local dimming. It has a few gaming features like FreeSync support and low input lag, but motion looks blurry due to the slow response time. It's okay for watching sports as it has good reflection handling, but it has narrow viewing angles. Although it displays a wide color gamut, it's just okay for watching HDR content because it doesn't get bright enough to make highlights pop.PROSCONS