Anyone here have a short-throw projector?

It's frustrating that you can't just go into a store and see how these things work. The concept is certainly good (you just set it up under the screen, rather than across the room pointed at it), but being a picky viewer I'd want to know what the issues are. If anyone here has one, what size do you project it at, and is the picture bright compared to an LCD panel? Do you watch 3D on it (since projectors still support it and TVs don't, which would be my main reason for getting one) and how does that look- are there any brightness issues with that and can you adjust the picture separately as you can on a TV to compensate for the glasses darkening the picture? Are you able to adjust the geometry so the picture doesn't look warped at all, which I imagine would be a problem as it projects at an angle? Do they make any obvious noise when running that you would hear from the couch?



I've looked at a few YouTube videos and some look pretty good, some even show them running in a room with a lot of windows during the day and the picture isn't washed out, but the videos could have been doctored to make them look better than they really are.



(BTW my new picture is my cat watching himself on my 75-inch LCD.)