Audio Rack Recommendations
I am need of a new AVR and have been debating between the Denon AVR-X6700H and the Denon AVR-X8500HA. To cool whichever AVR I choose I was planning on getting an AC Infinity AIRCOM S10. However that would mean I would need over 8.1" of clearance if I get the X6700H (6.6" for the AVR and 1.5" for the cooler) or 9.2" if I get the X8500HA (7.7" for the AVR and 1.5" for the cooler). Sadly, my current AV table cannot accommodate either comfortably. So I need a separate audio rack.
I have read great things about the Pangea Audio Vulcan Five Shelf Audio Rack (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZL4DWB2/?coliid=I2P7DUGYHJ256Z&colid=16GGLS3FNTDHJ&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it), especially given how customizable it is. But it's a tad pricey without the add-ons needed for the proper height clearance.
Another option is the Monolith 4 Tier Audio Stand XL (https://www.amazon.com/Monolith-Tier-Audio-Stand-Components/dp/B07Z5HS825/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=Monoprice+audio+rack&qid=1662767931&sr=8-3). However, it lacks proper clearance and is not customizable. Then again, I can choose to place an included suppose bar under the top shelf and mount the AVR there.
Finally, there's the Sanus AV Media Stand (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00E8JLS4G/?coliid=IT20RRY1T6YV5&colid=16GGLS3FNTDHJ&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it). Unfortunately, I cannot find any info regarding the clearance between shelves.
Anyway, which would you guys recommend? Or would you recommend something entirely different?
