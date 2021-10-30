DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations

   
Old 10-30-21, 11:37 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Feb 2002
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Posts: 618
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations
Folks my LG BD630 from 10 years ago, per build date on back, finally gave up. Actually a mechanical issue as the "clamping" mechanism won't hold the disc in place. I guess that's what I get for forgetting a DVD in the tray, Paul Blart: Mall Cop of all things.

In any case when I look at basic players, nothing special like 4K or 3D, I see as many bad review as good on many. Mostly they seem to suffer from "infant mortality" and they die within a couple to few months. I use a Roku for streaming so built-in apps aren't really much of a consideration for me but I think I would like wi-fi connectivity for updates and not sure what else.

Any noticeable differences between basic brands, LG, Sony, Panasonic, and their models? No heavy use but I do have some Blu-Ray media I occasionally like to view.

rduncan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-30-21, 12:08 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,566
Received 1,185 Likes on 880 Posts
Re: Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations
You can pretty much walk into any Walmart or Target and buy a really inexpensive Blu-Ray player for under $100.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-30-21, 12:09 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,724
Received 282 Likes on 200 Posts
Re: Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations
Sony has done fine by me at the 100$ price point
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.