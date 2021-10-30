Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations
Blu-Ray players - Current recommendations
Folks my LG BD630 from 10 years ago, per build date on back, finally gave up. Actually a mechanical issue as the "clamping" mechanism won't hold the disc in place. I guess that's what I get for forgetting a DVD in the tray, Paul Blart: Mall Cop of all things.
In any case when I look at basic players, nothing special like 4K or 3D, I see as many bad review as good on many. Mostly they seem to suffer from "infant mortality" and they die within a couple to few months. I use a Roku for streaming so built-in apps aren't really much of a consideration for me but I think I would like wi-fi connectivity for updates and not sure what else.
Any noticeable differences between basic brands, LG, Sony, Panasonic, and their models? No heavy use but I do have some Blu-Ray media I occasionally like to view.
You can pretty much walk into any Walmart or Target and buy a really inexpensive Blu-Ray player for under $100.
Sony has done fine by me at the 100$ price point
