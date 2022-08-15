Dealing with glare/reflections on 4K LED tv

I recently moved to a new place and I have discovered my Samsung LED tv does not handle reflections or glare well. At my old place, it was in a basement, facing a wall, so I never had to worry about glare that much (if lights behind me were on, I would get glare, but I typically always had those off). Unfortunately, at my new place there is a lot of light in the living room, which ends up causing glaring/reflections during dark scenes. The windows and deck doors do have blinds, so those aren't necessarily a problem. The problem I think is coming from four slanted windows, above the deck doors, near the top of the vaulted ceiling. The tv can't be tilted and I've tried shifting the tv stand around, but that didn't seem to help much. I've also looked at possibly using curtains on the slanted windows, getting a room divider to place behind my couch, and those anti-glare screens for tvs/monitors. I was leaning toward the anti-glare screen, but am having a bit of trouble finding them. Sure, results for them pop up on Amazon, but I'd like to look at them in person first and stores don't seem to carry them anymore.



What would you all suggest? Try my luck with one of these anti-glare screens or use curtains or a room divider?



Thanks in advance.