Smart TV question
Need new TV for bedroom. I just want to plug cable box into HDMI1 and BD player into HDMI2. That's it. Just plug in and go. I don't care about, or even want, wi-fi, alexa, firestick, streaming, streaming music, etc. Am I going to have to jump through all kinds of hoops just to get the thing to work? What am I looking at here?
