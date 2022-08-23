DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Smart TV question

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Smart TV question

   
Old 08-23-22, 04:18 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,289
Likes: 0
Received 117 Likes on 83 Posts
Smart TV question
Need new TV for bedroom. I just want to plug cable box into HDMI1 and BD player into HDMI2. That's it. Just plug in and go. I don't care about, or even want, wi-fi, alexa, firestick, streaming, streaming music, etc. Am I going to have to jump through all kinds of hoops just to get the thing to work? What am I looking at here?
rw2516 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.