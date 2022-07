Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player

Hi!



Iíve been having a problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD player. Whenever I try to play a manufactured-on-demand disc, the player will try to read the disc for a length of time and then it will quit and display an error message on the screen (usually some sort of code). I donít seem to have this issue when I play conventionally made DVDs. Thereís something about the MOD discs that the player has trouble with. Iíve cleaned the laser lens with a soft cloth and Iíve made sure the laser assembly moves without any resistance - so Iím pretty sure those arenít the issue. Any suggestions from someone with more knowledge on the subject would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!