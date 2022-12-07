Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player

Hi!



Ive been having a problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD player. Whenever I try to play a manufactured-on-demand disc, the player will try to read the disc for a length of time and then it will quit and display an error message on the screen (usually some sort of code). I dont seem to have this issue when I play conventionally made DVDs. Theres something about the MOD discs that the player has trouble with. Ive cleaned the laser lens with a soft cloth and Ive made sure the laser assembly moves without any resistance - so Im pretty sure those arent the issue. Any suggestions from someone with more knowledge on the subject would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!