Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player

Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player

   
07-12-22, 09:24 PM
Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
Hi!

Ive been having a problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD player. Whenever I try to play a manufactured-on-demand disc, the player will try to read the disc for a length of time and then it will quit and display an error message on the screen (usually some sort of code). I dont seem to have this issue when I play conventionally made DVDs. Theres something about the MOD discs that the player has trouble with. Ive cleaned the laser lens with a soft cloth and Ive made sure the laser assembly moves without any resistance - so Im pretty sure those arent the issue. Any suggestions from someone with more knowledge on the subject would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!
07-12-22, 09:46 PM
Re: Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
Good try cleaning the lens, that would be my first suggestion. It sounds like the laser is wearing out and cant handle less than perfect (i.e. standard conventionally made) DVDs that are easier to read. It happens.
07-12-22, 10:23 PM
Re: Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
Most likely a first-generation player can't play burned DVDs. Even ones a bit later were iffy with them, some wouldn't play burned dual-layer or rewritable discs for example. If it still plays regular discs then be thankful it still works.
