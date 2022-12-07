Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2022
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
Hi!
Ive been having a problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD player. Whenever I try to play a manufactured-on-demand disc, the player will try to read the disc for a length of time and then it will quit and display an error message on the screen (usually some sort of code). I dont seem to have this issue when I play conventionally made DVDs. Theres something about the MOD discs that the player has trouble with. Ive cleaned the laser lens with a soft cloth and Ive made sure the laser assembly moves without any resistance - so Im pretty sure those arent the issue. Any suggestions from someone with more knowledge on the subject would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!
Ive been having a problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD player. Whenever I try to play a manufactured-on-demand disc, the player will try to read the disc for a length of time and then it will quit and display an error message on the screen (usually some sort of code). I dont seem to have this issue when I play conventionally made DVDs. Theres something about the MOD discs that the player has trouble with. Ive cleaned the laser lens with a soft cloth and Ive made sure the laser assembly moves without any resistance - so Im pretty sure those arent the issue. Any suggestions from someone with more knowledge on the subject would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!
#2
Administrator
Re: Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
Good try cleaning the lens, that would be my first suggestion. It sounds like the laser is wearing out and cant handle less than perfect (i.e. standard conventionally made) DVDs that are easier to read. It happens.
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,726
Received 197 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Playback problem with my 1997 Toshiba SD-2000 DVD Player
Most likely a first-generation player can't play burned DVDs. Even ones a bit later were iffy with them, some wouldn't play burned dual-layer or rewritable discs for example. If it still plays regular discs then be thankful it still works.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off