Marantz AVR Stopped Recognizing Chromecast With Google TV
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Marantz AVR Stopped Recognizing Chromecast With Google TV
The title basically says it all. Marantz SR7007 things were working fine then one day I selected the Google TV and got the message "no signal, is it on?". Changed the Google TV to each of the HDMI inputs and same message. All other input devices work properly.
Thought the Google TV went bad so got another one. This one worked fine for a few months then suddenly the "no signal..." message. Both times I had not changed any receiver settings.
I decided to check both Google TVs plugged directly into my TV and they both work fine. They also work fine on all the other TVs in my house so it looks like for some reason the SR7007 decided to not recognize the Google TV for some reason.
I've gone through all the receiver settings and all the Google TV settings and nothing I have done has solved the problem. Just strange that they both worked for several months then the same problem developed. Any ideas about where I should look next?
Thought the Google TV went bad so got another one. This one worked fine for a few months then suddenly the "no signal..." message. Both times I had not changed any receiver settings.
I decided to check both Google TVs plugged directly into my TV and they both work fine. They also work fine on all the other TVs in my house so it looks like for some reason the SR7007 decided to not recognize the Google TV for some reason.
I've gone through all the receiver settings and all the Google TV settings and nothing I have done has solved the problem. Just strange that they both worked for several months then the same problem developed. Any ideas about where I should look next?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off