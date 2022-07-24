Marantz AVR Stopped Recognizing Chromecast With Google TV

The title basically says it all. Marantz SR7007 things were working fine then one day I selected the Google TV and got the message "no signal, is it on?". Changed the Google TV to each of the HDMI inputs and same message. All other input devices work properly.



Thought the Google TV went bad so got another one. This one worked fine for a few months then suddenly the "no signal..." message. Both times I had not changed any receiver settings.



I decided to check both Google TVs plugged directly into my TV and they both work fine. They also work fine on all the other TVs in my house so it looks like for some reason the SR7007 decided to not recognize the Google TV for some reason.



I've gone through all the receiver settings and all the Google TV settings and nothing I have done has solved the problem. Just strange that they both worked for several months then the same problem developed. Any ideas about where I should look next?