DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Question about wall mounts

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Question about wall mounts

   
Old 07-07-22, 04:03 PM
  #1  
X
Administrator
Thread Starter
 
X's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1987
Location: AA-
Posts: 11,110
Received 70 Likes on 59 Posts
Question about wall mounts
I got a ridiculously cheap 60" 4K TV that I will use as a computer monitor. I want to mount it on the wall in front of my desk.

I don't want a tilting mount but I would like to be able to raise or lower the TV's height on the wall a bit in case I get it too high or low on initial installation. Is there a fixed wall mount that lets you tweak the height without having to drill new holes?
X is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.