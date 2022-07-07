Question about wall mounts

I got a ridiculously cheap 60" 4K TV that I will use as a computer monitor. I want to mount it on the wall in front of my desk.



I don't want a tilting mount but I would like to be able to raise or lower the TV's height on the wall a bit in case I get it too high or low on initial installation. Is there a fixed wall mount that lets you tweak the height without having to drill new holes?