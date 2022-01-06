Question regarding speaker input/adapters

Hi forum audiophiles.I currently have an old 3D bluray player that came as a Home Theatre in a Box type set up. Over the years I've just upgraded the speakers. However, the thing is starting to crap out on me.I figure it's time to get a 4k set up rolling anyway on a budget.Looking around, I see there are very limited options of 4k players with speaker inputs so I don't have to purchase a separate and costly receiver.I did find one via Panosonic however the speaker inputs are different. My current player I just plug the speaker wire right into the slots that clamp down on the wire. This seems to be some kind of plug?Obviously, I don't want to go out and get a bunch of new speakers soooo any suggestions?Are there adaptors that I can plug the wire into that will then insert into those plugs at the back of the player? Will the sound be ok?