Question regarding speaker input/adapters
Hi forum audiophiles.
I currently have an old 3D bluray player that came as a Home Theatre in a Box type set up. Over the years I've just upgraded the speakers. However, the thing is starting to crap out on me.
I figure it's time to get a 4k set up rolling anyway on a budget.
Looking around, I see there are very limited options of 4k players with speaker inputs so I don't have to purchase a separate and costly receiver.
I did find one via Panosonic however the speaker inputs are different. My current player I just plug the speaker wire right into the slots that clamp down on the wire. This seems to be some kind of plug?
Obviously, I don't want to go out and get a bunch of new speakers soooo any suggestions?
Are there adaptors that I can plug the wire into that will then insert into those plugs at the back of the player? Will the sound be ok?
We had an old stereo my brother and inherited from a family member. It had rca style plugs. My brother and I just cut up an old rca cable, stripped the wires and tied it to the speaker cable. The sound was fine, but this was 20 years ago.
