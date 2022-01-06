DVD Talk Forum

Question regarding speaker input/adapters
Hi forum audiophiles.

I currently have an old 3D bluray player that came as a Home Theatre in a Box type set up. Over the years I've just upgraded the speakers. However, the thing is starting to crap out on me.
I figure it's time to get a 4k set up rolling anyway on a budget.
Looking around, I see there are very limited options of 4k players with speaker inputs so I don't have to purchase a separate and costly receiver.

I did find one via Panosonic however the speaker inputs are different. My current player I just plug the speaker wire right into the slots that clamp down on the wire. This seems to be some kind of plug?


Obviously, I don't want to go out and get a bunch of new speakers soooo any suggestions?

Are there adaptors that I can plug the wire into that will then insert into those plugs at the back of the player? Will the sound be ok?
Re: Question regarding speaker input/adapters
We had an old stereo my brother and inherited from a family member. It had rca style plugs. My brother and I just cut up an old rca cable, stripped the wires and tied it to the speaker cable. The sound was fine, but this was 20 years ago.
Re: Question regarding speaker input/adapters
I'm no expert, but I would think an adapter like this would work with some wirenuts.
Amazon Amazon
