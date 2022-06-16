What happens if I plug the surround speakers into the 7.1 outputs?

I have a basic 5.1 setup. The left rear channel died and makes no sound. I know that it's the channel from the receiver, because if I plug in a different speaker that speaker goes silent.



It occurs to me that I have unused channels for a 7.1 setup. If I plug my rear speakers into the "surround back or height" channels, will I get the audio information I want, or will it just be vague atmospheric sound? In short, will it be a good substitute?



The receiver is an Onkyo TX-NR575. I opened up the case to look for a loose connection, but the speaker outputs are kind of deep inside. I don't want to remove two or three circuit boards just to have a look-see.