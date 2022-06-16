What happens if I plug the surround speakers into the 7.1 outputs?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,584
Received 816 Likes on 538 Posts
What happens if I plug the surround speakers into the 7.1 outputs?
I have a basic 5.1 setup. The left rear channel died and makes no sound. I know that it's the channel from the receiver, because if I plug in a different speaker that speaker goes silent.
It occurs to me that I have unused channels for a 7.1 setup. If I plug my rear speakers into the "surround back or height" channels, will I get the audio information I want, or will it just be vague atmospheric sound? In short, will it be a good substitute?
The receiver is an Onkyo TX-NR575. I opened up the case to look for a loose connection, but the speaker outputs are kind of deep inside. I don't want to remove two or three circuit boards just to have a look-see.


#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 10,420
Received 425 Likes on 331 Posts
Re: What happens if I plug the surround speakers into the 7.1 outputs?
Does your receiver have any auto detection for speakers?
If so, I would plug both surround speakers into the surround back jacks, and set your receiver to 5.1. Then let it auto-detect and see if the receiver automatically uses the surround back outputs.
Might not work, but it's worth a shot. I'm not aware of receivers that let you manually assign speakers.
If they don't work, then I'd do what you've suggested, and just switch to 7.1 with the hope of getting 'something' useful out of them.



